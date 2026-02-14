After his release from jail, Pappu Yadav questions safety of girls in Bihar

Patna: After spending seven days in jail, independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, has ignited fresh political controversy in Patna, directly questioning whether daughters are safe in Bihar and alleging suppression of voices that speak the truth.

Addressing the media, Pappu Yadav asked why there was political silence over the disappearance of and brutal crimes against girls during the time he was incarcerated.

“Why didn’t anyone raise their voice when I was in jail? This is not my personal fight — it is the fight for the daughters of Bihar,” he said in a sharp tone.

Describing the current political environment as dirty politics, the MP alleged that those who compromise continue to flourish, while individuals who speak the truth are deliberately targeted.

He indirectly questioned the government and the system, claiming that justice and truth are being suppressed.

Pappu Yadav also levelled serious allegations against the Superintendent of Police, Patna West.

Though he did not reveal details, he asserted that he would soon expose the entire matter.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s statement that he would destroy criminals, Pappu Yadav remarked, “It is a good statement, but crime should not be seen through the lens of caste. Criminals have no caste.”

The MP thanked Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Digvijay Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Shivanand Tiwari, and Mukesh Sahani for standing by him during his imprisonment.

He further hinted at making major disclosures related to high-profile murder cases and alleged fake encounters, stating that he would approach the High Court if required.

Emphasising the emotional core of his stand, Pappu Yadav said, “If it is about the safety of daughters, I am ready to die a hundred times — but I will not stop speaking the truth.”

With his sharp remarks and allegations, the MP’s statements have once again intensified Bihar’s political temperature.

It remains to be seen whether the issue of women’s safety emerges as a major political flashpoint in the state in the coming days.