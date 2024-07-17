After 'Ladki Bahin', Maha CM announces scheme with monthly stipend for 'Ladka Bhau'

Pandharpur: After the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a scheme for the 'Ladka Bhau (beloved brother)' under 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya-Prashikshan Yojana' that provides on-the-job training with a monthly stipend.

The CM announced this after performing a traditional 'puja' on the auspicious occasion of Aashadhi Ekadashi in Pandharpur.

He said the government was resolved to implement the 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya-Prashikshan Yojana' for fiscal 2024-25 in a serious bid to increase the employability of the youth of the state by giving them real work training after their education.

The ambitious scheme, which was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the annual budget 2024-25, is meant for 'Ladka Bhau' after the government announced the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to provide a month aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women (Rs 18,000 annually) between 21 and 65 years of age.

After the Ladki Bahin Yojana announcement, the opposition was questioning why the government had not proposed any scheme for brothers. The government issued the Government Resolution in this regard with an annual outgo worth Rs 10,000 crore for its implementation.

The government’s initiative is designed to provide internship opportunities to unemployed youth and enhance candidates’ employability through practical training with entrepreneurs.

The CM chose to clarify that the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karya-Prashikshan Yojana is meant for Ladka Bhau wherein the trainees will be given a monthly stipend as per their educational qualification. For Class 12th, the government will pay a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month, ITI/Diploma Rs 8,000 per month and Graduate/Postgraduate Rs 10,000 per month.

The on-the-job training will be provided in industrial and non-industrial establishments to 10 lakh youth every year to provide employment opportunities to the needy youth and make available trained manpower to industries. The duration of the on-the-job training will be six months and the eligible candidates will get a monthly stipend for six months.

"Some people criticized the government after the Ladaki Bahin Yojana was introduced asking what the government did for Ladka Bhau (beloved brother). I want to tell the critics that the government is looking after the beloved brothers too. Job-seeking candidates and employers providing employment will be connected through the website created under this initiative. Job-seeking candidates will get practical work experience and their training skills will be enhanced. Entrepreneurs will be provided with the manpower required for their industry through the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana. Candidates seeking employment and entrepreneurs seeking training will easily register on the department's website," said Shinde.

As per the scheme, the minimum age of candidates should be 18 years and a maximum of 35 years. The minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be 12th Pass/ ITI / Diploma / Degree / Postgraduation. However, candidates who are still studying will not be eligible to participate in this scheme.

Other eligibility criteria include the candidate being a resident of Maharashtra, the candidate having an Aadhaar registration, and the bank account of the candidate should be attached to the Aadhaar. The candidates should have obtained an employment registration number by registering on the web portal of the Commissionerate of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

As far as the industries and establishments are concerned, they should be working in the state and registered with the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation web portal as an employer. They should have established their unit for three years and should be registered with RPF, ESIC, GST, DPIT and Udyog Aadhar and have a certificate of incorporation.