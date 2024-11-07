After political furore, BJP leader withdraws slur on Sharad Pawar

Live
Just In
After protests and a political uproar, Mahayuti ally and Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Sadabhau R. Khot expressed regrets and withdrew his scurrilous remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, here on Thursday.
Mumbai: After protests and a political uproar, Mahayuti ally and Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Sadabhau R. Khot expressed regrets and withdrew his scurrilous remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, here on Thursday.
The developments came a day after Khot, 60, hit out at Sharad Pawar, 83, deriding the latter's illness and past surgeries in an objectionable manner, during a poll rally in which Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present.
"Sharad Pawar says he wants to change the face of Maharashtra... Does he want to make Maharashtra look like his own face?" remarked Khot, triggering strong reactions.
Since then, the NCP (SP) supporters staged demonstrations and protests against Khot and BJP in Pune and other places, demanding an unconditional apology.
As the matter boiled over, Khot claimed that he had made the comment in a rustic style language and had no intentions to hurt the sentiments of anybody.
"However, I regret having said such a thing. I am withdrawing my remarks, and this will never happen again in future," Khot told the media persons.
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVAY) ally Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Khot for his utterances and labelled the latter as a "poodle of Fadnavis".
Condemning Khot's words, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra are watching everything and will teach the BJP an appropriate lesson for the insults meted out to a senior leader like Sharad Pawar – whom even Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers a "mentor".
Taking strong objections to Khot's words, NCP (SP) state President Jayant Patil said: "It reflects the 'crooked mentality' of the BJP-Mahayuti leaders."
Mahayuti ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and Deputy CM Ajit A. Pawar also took umbrage at Khot's comments, condemning them as "not in line with Maharashtra's culture".
He called up Khot, gave him an earful and even warned him to be careful with his choice of words.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawar asked Khot to conduct civilised politics and not resort to below-the-belt attacks.
"This was taught to us by the first CM of Maharashtra, Y. B. Chavan, there may be allegations and counter-accusations, but there is a manner of presenting them. What he taught us was carried forward by others like Vasantrao Naik Vasantdada Patil, Vilasrao Deshmukh, etc. I told him this was unacceptable, stop such things immediately and it is wrong to make such personal assaults," said Ajit Pawar.