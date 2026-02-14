After Salem meet swipe, AIADMK accuses Vijay of lack of political clarity

The AIADMK on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack against TVK leader Vijay, accusing him of lacking political clarity and attempting to build a party without ideological grounding, after the actor-turned-politician criticised both Dravidian majors at an executive meeting in Salem.

In a strongly-worded statement, the AIADMK IT wing alleged that Vijay was “borrowing leaders” from other parties and pasting “stickers without political history or understanding.”

The party further claimed that TVK was recruiting individuals who had been expelled from other political outfits and running its affairs through WhatsApp groups in the name of party organisation.

Taking a dig at Vijay’s corruption remarks, the AIADMK also questioned whether selling first-day, first-show cinema tickets for ₹2,000 did not amount to “looting.”

The IT wing further criticised Vijay’s recent social media post in which he suggested that governance under the DMK had become “out of control” and rhetorically asked how someone mounting a horse could suddenly become “original.”

The rebuttal came after Vijay, addressing TVK executives in Salem on Friday, amid heightened election activity in Tamil Nadu, dismissed criticism that his party lacked political experience ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

“They say TVK has no experience. What is your experience?” Vijay asked, in an apparent swipe at both the DMK and the AIADMK.

Referring to the legacy of former leaders such as C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa, he remarked, “Your experience is forgetting Anna and MGR. MGR forgot Jayalalithaa — is that your experience?"

“Yes, we don’t have experience. We have no experience in looting. Even if we try, it won’t come to us,” he said, accusing the Dravidian parties of corruption and misgovernance.

With alliance talks and seat-sharing negotiations gaining momentum ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the exchange signals an intensifying political battle between established Dravidian forces and Vijay’s emerging political outfit.