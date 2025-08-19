After SC Direction: EC publishes list of 65 lakh voters excluded from Bihar voter list

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court direction, the Election Commission of India published the list of names deleted from the Bihar voter list along with the reasons for deletion.

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has published the details of 65 lakh names deleted from the draft electoral rolls in the first phase of the special intensive revision (SIR). This comes after the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions against the SIR, had directed the Election Commission to publish the details of those whose names were deleted from the draft rolls and the reasons for the deletion. Bihar CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said in a statement, “In light of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court …, it is hereby notified that the list of such electors whose names were included in the Electoral Roll of the year 2025 (before the draft publication) but are not included in the draft roll published on 01.08.2025, along with reasons (Deceased/Permanently Shifted/Absent/Repeated Entry), has been published on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, and all District Election Officers of the State of Bihar.”

Names can be searched on the Bihar CEO’s website using electors’ photo identity card (EPIC) numbers. Booth-wise lists can also be downloaded. The list has details such as name, EPIC number, father’s name and reason for deletion.