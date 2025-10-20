After setting a new record at Ayodhya Deepotsav, Chief Minister visits Nishad and Slum Basti

Ayodhya, October 20: Having set two world records during Deepotsav 2025 on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali with residents of Ayodhya’s Nishad and Slum Basti on Monday morning. He distributed sweets, gifts, and sparklers to children, and offered baskets of sweets and fruits to the elderly, mothers, and sisters.

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” and “Saryu Maiya ki Jai,” the Chief Minister said that lighting a lamp in every home reflects Ayodhya’s spirit and invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. He added, “It is a privilege to visit the Nishad settlement of Ayodhya Dham on Diwali. The Nishad community, which once helped Lord Ram cross the river, continues to embody friendship and devotion—values that illuminate Ayodhya’s Deepotsav even today.”

He added, “The festival of lights brings true joy when everyone celebrates together. I have come here especially to distribute Diwali sweets. I personally handed over gifts to some, and arrangements have been made for everyone to receive them. Carry these sweets home and share the happiness with your families.”

Appreciating the cleanliness of the Nishad Basti, the Chief Minister said, “I am pleased to see your locality so clean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired every Indian to maintain cleanliness, as cleanliness ensures good health. Those who clean others’ surroundings must also keep their own neighborhoods clean. I congratulate you all for keeping your area so beautiful and tidy.”

After visiting Shri Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Chief Minister reached the settlement and urged everyone to carry prasad and Diwali gifts home, while observing caution during evening fireworks to ensure safety.

CM Yogi personally distributed sweets, fruit baskets, and gifts door-to-door in Matgaid Mohalla, Ward No. 31 Devkali, and Kandharpur (Manjhi Nagar) Nishad Basti (Ward No. 1 Abhiram Das). Children were delighted as he handed out chocolates, toffees, and sparklers.

In a heartwarming moment, the Chief Minister lifted a small child in his arms, displaying his affection as both a leader and a guardian. Residents joyfully took selfies with him and received his blessings, deeply moved by his warmth and humility.

Concluding the visit, CM Yogi performed puja at the Matgaid Kotwal Temple, praying for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of Uttar Pradesh’s people.

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Mahanagar President Kamlesh Srivastava, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.