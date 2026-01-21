After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Governor Declines To Address Joint Assembly Session, Deepening Centre–State Tensions

A fresh constitutional standoff has emerged in Karnataka after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot declined to deliver the customary address to the joint sitting of the state legislature scheduled for January 22. The development comes just a day after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly in Chennai, triggering renewed scrutiny of the relationship between governors and elected state governments.

The Karnataka Governor’s decision has heightened tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While no official reason has been disclosed for the refusal, sources indicated that the Governor had sought changes to the speech prepared by the state government. Neither Raj Bhavan nor the government has made public the specific points of disagreement.

Under established constitutional convention, the Governor’s address is drafted by the elected government and outlines its policy priorities and legislative agenda for the session. In Karnataka, the speech had already been finalised ahead of the opening day. Following the Governor’s refusal to read it, the state government moved swiftly to contain the situation. A senior delegation comprising Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Advocate General Sashi Kiran Shetty, and Chief Minister’s legal adviser A.S. Ponnanna was scheduled to meet the Governor at Lok Bhavan to seek a resolution before the joint session.

The episode closely mirrors events in Tamil Nadu, where Governor RN Ravi exited the Assembly during the traditional address, alleging that the government-prepared speech contained inaccuracies and amounted to disrespect of the National Anthem. Ravi later criticised the state government over its claims on investments and its handling of women’s safety and Dalit issues. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin responded by moving a resolution in the Assembly, accusing the Governor of violating constitutional norms and legislative traditions.

In Karnataka, the unfolding impasse has raised expectations of a turbulent legislative session. The ruling Congress has indicated it will take on several central government policies and is preparing to introduce a resolution opposing the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The state cabinet has already declared that it will not accept the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which replaces MGNREGA, and is exploring legal options to challenge the move.

Political observers see the near-simultaneous confrontations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as part of a broader pattern of friction between governors and state governments across India. With uncertainty still surrounding the Governor’s objections in Karnataka, attention is now focused on the outcome of talks between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, and on whether the joint session of the legislature will proceed as planned.