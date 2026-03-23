After Trump's ultimatum, Iran downs F15

Dubai/New Delhi: UnitedStates President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that if they don't open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, the US will “hit and obliterate” their several power plants, “starting with the biggest one.”

Iran issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel, stating that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with more extensive retaliatory strikes amid escalating conflict in the region, Iranian State Media Tasnim News Agency reported.

The military official indicated that Tehran's retaliatory scope would extend beyond traditional military targets to include critical civilian and technological infrastructure.

Iran’s air defence systems targeted and destroyed an F-15 fighter jet using a surface-to-air missile. The aircraft was reportedly intercepted over Iran’s southern coastline and brought down near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The report described the operation as a successful response to what it called a hostile intrusion into Iranian airspace.

More than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

Saudi Arabia expelled Iranian military attache, staff. Gulf News reported that the Saudi Ministry found Iran's actions to be in opposition to the "principles of Islamic brotherhood" and the "values and tenets of the Islamic faith" that the Iranian leadership frequently cites.

The Pentagon has formulated comprehensive strategies for the potential deployment of United States ground troops into Iran, according to various sources informed on the matter who spoke with CBS News.

High-level military commanders have reportedly put forward specific requests to ensure readiness as Trump considers further actions within the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

A UK commercial vessel has reported an explosion in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz following an attack by what has been described by British maritime authorities as an "unknown projectile" off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Modi calls meet on energy situation

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting Sunday evening with senior ministers to review how to take stock of petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation, sources have said. The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said. Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said. An LPG cargo ship from the US arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Sunday, amid the supply constraints due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. A Russian oil-laden tanker, MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), arrived in India amid growing concerns over global energy supply due to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Modi calls meet on energy situation

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting Sunday evening with senior ministers to review how to take stock of petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation, sources have said. The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said. Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said. An LPG cargo ship from the US arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Sunday, amid the supply constraints due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. A Russian oil-laden tanker, MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), arrived in India amid growing concerns over global energy supply due to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

'Hormuz closed to Iran's enemies only'

Tehran: Iran's representative to the International Maritime Organisation has clarified that foreign vessels may continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, provided they coordinate with the Iranian government for security and safety arrangements. As reported by Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Ali Mousavi stated that such cooperation is essential for maintaining stability in the strategic waterway. Mousavi, who also serves as Iran's envoy to the United Kingdom, emphasised that while transit remains possible, international obligations must be balanced with respect for "Iran's territorial integrity and rights." He indicated that Tehran remains prepared to engage with the IMO and various nations to enhance maritime safety protocols and ensure the protection of seafarers operating in the region. However, the envoy drew a sharp distinction regarding which nations would be permitted passage. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Mehr news agency, Mousavi asserted that the "Strait of Hormuz is only closed to Iran's enemies."

7 killed in Qatari helicopter crash

Doha:All seven individuals onboard a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter that crashed during a training mission earlier on Sunday have been confirmed dead, including one Turkish soldier and two personnel from Turkish defence company Aselsan. The ministry confirmed that the victims included four personnel from the Qatari Armed Forces, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and two technicians from Aselsan, adding that the exact cause of the accident would be determined following a detailed investigation by Qatari authorities.