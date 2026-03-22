After two days of rain, Kolkata records unusual drop in temperatures

Kolkata: An unusual 11-degree drop in maximum temperature has been recorded in Kolkata in the spring season following two days of rain.

Until now, the maximum temperature had consistently hovered above 30 degrees Celsius. However, due to incessant overnight rainfall (starting on Friday evening and continuing on Saturday, the mercury plummeted sharply by 11 degrees in a single stroke. A sudden winter chill has descended upon Kolkata and South Bengal.

The Meteorological Department said on Sunday that this weather pattern is likely to persist until next Friday. Heavy downpours are anticipated across the entire state, stretching from North to South Bengal.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata and its surrounding areas was 23.2 degrees Celsius -- 11 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature recorded was 19.2 degrees Celsius -- 4.4 degrees below normal.

A MeT department official said, "A Western Disturbance currently extends from North Haryana all the way to North Chhattisgarh. Furthermore, a low-pressure trough lies positioned across Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, another low-pressure trough extends at an altitude ranging from 3.1 to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. Given these favourable conditions for precipitation -- coupled with a significant influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal -- there is a strong likelihood of thunderstorms occurring in various districts of West Bengal within the next 24 hours," said the official.

According to the weather forecast, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several areas of districts -- Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Kolkata. In the remaining districts, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in one or two isolated locations.

On Monday, there is a likelihood of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in one or two isolated spots across the districts of East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore. The remaining districts of South Bengal are likely to experience predominantly dry weather.