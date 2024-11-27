After Udaipur, dispute surfaces in erstwhile royal family of Bikaner

Jaipur: Amid reports of escalating property disputes within the erstwhile royal families of Udaipur, a similar controversy has surfaced in Rajasthan's Bikaner where police cases have been registered against each other.

A case was filed at the Bichwal Police Station regarding a property dispute between former Bikaner MLA Siddhi Kumari and her aunt, Rajyashri Kumari, both belonging to an erstwhile royal family.

In a cross-case filed on Tuesday, one FIR was lodged against Siddhi Kumari for allegedly interfering with the operations of a hotel agency, while another FIR was filed by Siddhi Kumari’s trust against her aunt for alleged misappropriation of property.

The former royal family of Bikaner owns properties valued in billions of rupees, including the Lalgarh Palace, Lakshmi Niwas Palace, and Junagarh Fort. The dispute centres on claims over these assets, with both Siddhi Kumari, daughter of Karni Singh’s son Narendra Singh, asserting their respective trust rights.

Notably, this is not the first instance of conflict between the two. Eleven months ago, Siddhi Kumari had filed a case against her aunt and three others, accusing them of fraud and presenting false facts.

The FIR against Siddhi Kumar was filed by Rajiv Mishra, representing M/s Golden Triangle Forts and Palace Private Limited, which manages Lakshmi Niwas Hotel on behalf of Rajyashri Kumari or her trust. It has been alleged that Siddhi Kumari is causing disruptions in the hotel’s operations. Mishra claimed in FIR that Siddhi Kumari’s father, Narendra Singh, signed three 19-year lease agreements in 1999, collectively spanning 57 years. Despite being paid for the lease, Siddhi Kumari and her sister allegedly demanded an additional Rs 4 crore via cheque. When the lease was not extended, the payment was reportedly not returned.

Meanwhile, another complaint has been lodged against her aunt Rajyashri Kumari by Sanjay Sharma, acting as treasurer for trusts associated with Siddhi Kumari, who has alleged property mismanagement.

According to the FIR, after the Devsthan Department amended the trustees’ list under the Rajasthan Public Trust Act, the new trustees took charge on May 29, 2024. It was then discovered that goods were damaged, and essential documents were missing.

The case highlights the ongoing legal and familial complexities surrounding the division of vast royal estates, as the former royals vie for control of these historically significant properties.