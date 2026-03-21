After warm winter, Kashmir enjoys below-normal day temp





After experiencing an unusually warm winter, Kashmir is now witnessing below-normal daytime temperatures due to recent rains and snowfall, which could augur well for crops and flowering plants, officials said on Friday.

Since Sunday, most parts of the valley have seen intermittent rains, while many areas at higher elevations received snowfall. There was overnight snowfall in tourist resorts like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, as well as in various locations in the upper reaches of Kashmir. As a result, the mountains and hills in the valley are now covered with fresh, pristine layers of snow, officials noted.

The wet weather has caused a drop in daytime temperatures across Kashmir. Over the past few days, the valley has been experiencing colder days and warmer nights due to cloud cover. On Thursday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, which is over six degrees below the normal of 16 degrees.

The maximum temperature on that day was reported to be 3-7 degrees lower than the seasonal average. However, the minimum temperature was approximately two degrees above normal, officials informed. These lower daytime temperatures mark a departure from the unusually high temperatures seen in the valley in recent weeks.

This winter brought a significant rainfall deficit, with Jammu and Kashmir recording its seventh consecutive winter rainfall deficit. The core winter period from December 2025 to February 2026 ended with a remarkable 65 per cent shortfall from the normal, receiving just 100.6 mm of precipitation compared to the normal of 284.9 mm.