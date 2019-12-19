Agra schools closed till Sunday due to cold wave

Agra:In view of the prevailing cold wave in UP, the District Magistrate NG Ravi Kumar here has ordered all schools to remain closed till Sunday.

Kumar on late Wednesday evening ordered school managements to suspend classes for two days. All schools here will open on Monday.

UP government has directed all district administrations to ensure that schools till 12th standard will remained closed till Sunday as an intense cold wave had hit the state.

Parents associations had been demanding suspension of classes as the winter chill was causing a lot of health issues to children.

The maximum temperature here on Wednesday was 17.2 degrees celsius while the minimum was 9.2. But the foggy conditions Thursday morning sent shivers forcing people to stay indoors.

The district judge Mayank Kumar Jain along with senior district officials visited the Central jail where Kashmiri detenus have been put up, and directed jail authorities to take appropriate measures to provide extra cover from winter and seal windows.

Despite the cold wave, tourism industry expects record rush of visitors to the city as winterAvacations have begun. "These days student groups from all parts of India can be seen crowding the Taj Mahal," said tourist guide Ved Gautam.