Agreement signed to provide drone-based healthcare services in Nagaland

Kohima: In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare delivery in Nagaland, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed to integrate drone technology into the state’s healthcare service framework, officials said here on Friday.

A senior Health and Family Welfare Department official said that the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) under the Planning and Transformation Department, and the department, signed the MoA in Kohima on Thursday to incorporate drone technology into the state’s healthcare delivery system.

The official said that the collaboration aims to address critical challenges posed by Nagaland’s difficult terrain, remoteness, and limited accessibility by deploying drone technology for the delivery of emergency medical supplies, as well as for response during disease outbreaks and natural calamities.

The drone technology will also provide aerial support for vector control operations and enable geospatial mapping to facilitate informed planning and decision-making, he added.

Under the agreement, the NGISRSC will undertake drone operations, capacity building, data analysis, and ensure compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks, while the Department of Health & Family Welfare will provide the necessary logistical support, coordination, and deployment planning.

Senior Project Director, NGISRSC, Mhathung Kithan, emphasised the importance of integrating emerging technologies into public health systems, stating that the adoption of drone technology would significantly enhance the efficiency of healthcare service delivery across the mountainous state.

Principal Director, Health & Family Welfare, Mereninla Senlem, highlighted that the collaboration would strengthen the state’s preparedness and response mechanisms during emergencies and disasters. She noted that the initiative would play a crucial role in ensuring the timely delivery of essential medical supplies during emergency health operations and disaster situations.

The MoA marks an important milestone in Nagaland’s journey towards resilient, technology-enabled healthcare and sets a model for inter-departmental collaboration in leveraging emerging technologies for public welfare, the official added.



