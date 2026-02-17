Agriculture officer caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna: In a major anti-corruption action, the Special Vigilance Unit on Tuesday caught the District Agriculture Officer of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and his driver red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The operation has sent shockwaves in the district's administrative machinery.

According to an official of vigilance unit, the action was taken following a written complaint submitted to the Vigilance Department.

The complainant alleged that Himanshu Kumar, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer and In-Charge District Agriculture Officer, Muzaffarpur, was demanding Rs 50,000 in exchange for not cancelling the licence of a fertiliser shop during inspection.

The complaint further stated that the bribe amount was to be collected by the officer's driver, Rambabu Rai.

After receiving the complaint, the vigilance unit conducted a confidential verification, which confirmed the allegations.

Following this, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police Bindeshwar Prasad and DSP Sudhir Kumar.

On Tuesday, the vigilance team laid a trap and conducted the raid at the pre-decided location.

As soon as the bribe transaction took place, the vigilance team swooped in and caught both the officer and his driver red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000.

The bribe amount and related evidence were seized on the spot.

Confirming the action, Vigilance DSP Sudhir Kumar said the agriculture officer was taking the bribe through his driver.

An FIR has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018) at Special Vigilanec Unit Police Station, Patna, Case No. 6/26 dated February 17, 2026.

Both accused have been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Officials said the action sends a strong message that corruption at any level will not be tolerated.

The Vigilance Department reiterated that similar operations will continue to ensure transparency, accountability, and clean governance across Bihar.

In recent weeks, the vigilance unit has intensified its raids in Bihar, and several corrupt officers and employees were nabbed in different districts.



