Ahead of Assembly polls, Pongal festivities in Tamil Nadu take political turn

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have infused traditional Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu with intense political messaging, transforming the harvest festival into a high-profile campaign platform ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

The presence of national leaders during the festive season underlines Tamil Nadu's growing significance in the national political landscape.

HM Shah, who participated in a "Modi Pongal" event in Tiruchirappalli last week, has reportedly conveyed a strong message to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres, urging them to gear up for victory in the upcoming polls.

The BJP is currently in an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy.

HM Shah on January 5 took part in Pongal celebrations at Mannarpuram, where rituals were performed using 1,008 earthen pots.

The event, held under the slogan 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal Vizha', was aimed at associating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil culture and traditions, as part of the BJP's broader cultural outreach in the Dravidian heartland.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister also offered prayers at the Jambukeswarar Temple and the Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of South India’s most revered Vaishnavite shrines.

He was accompanied by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Murlidhar Mohol, and L. Murugan, along with senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin countered the Opposition's campaign by highlighting state-led welfare initiatives.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government rolled out a massive distribution drive, providing Rs 3,000 in cash along with a Pongal gift hamper containing raw rice, sugar, and sugarcane to over 2.22 crore ration cardholders.

Officials said the government allocated approximately Rs 6,936 crore for the cash component alone, with the aim of offering direct festive relief to families across the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and participated in Pongal celebrations at a school in Udhagamandalam.

Congress workers displayed posters portraying him as 'Thalaiva' (Leader), a title traditionally reserved for influential figures in Tamil politics.

The visit is widely seen as an attempt to strengthen the Congress' standing within the ruling DMK-led alliance. However, tensions have begun to surface within the coalition, with Congress leaders increasingly demanding a “share in power” in the event of a victory.

Senior DMK leaders, including Minister I. Periyasamy, have firmly rejected these demands, reiterating the state’s preference for single-party governance.

"Seeking a share in power is a right of any ally, but our Chief Minister (M.K. Stalin) is firm that there will be no coalition government in the state," Periyasamy had said.

The simultaneous presence of HM Shah and Rahul Gandhi during Tamil Nadu's most significant cultural festival reflects a noticeable shift in campaign strategies.

While the BJP is attempting to overcome its junior partner status through direct cultural engagement, the Congress appears to be leveraging the 'Thalaiva' imagery to negotiate greater political influence. Together, these developments point to an intensifying three-cornered contest involving the ruling DMK, an assertive BJP, and a Congress party seeking a more prominent role in the state's governance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are at a crucial juncture as they seek to challenge the entrenched Dravidian political dominance in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay is currently facing a CBI probe into the stampede at the TVK's Karur rally, in which 41 people lost their lives in September last year.

Compounding his challenges, the release of his swansong film 'Jana Nayagan', originally scheduled for Pongal, has been delayed following allegations of objectionable content. The producers of the movie have appealed to the Supreme Court for its release.



