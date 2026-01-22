Ahead of presenting Budget 2026-27, Delhi CM reviews projects over Rs 5 crore

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget 2026-27 presentation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a review meeting and instructed officials that the progress on all projects with a cost exceeding Rs 5 crore must be updated within one week on the ‘CM-Pragati’ portal.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma along with all departmental secretaries and senior officials.

During the review, the Chief Minister focused on departmental performance, progress of ongoing projects and planning for the upcoming financial year ahead of the presentation of the presentation of Budget 2026-27 by CM Gupta, who also heads the Finance Department.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every department must continuously update progress reports of development works on their respective portals so that the public is informed about the true status of projects and transparency in governance is maintained.

She said that the Delhi government is committed to completing every project within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring accountability across departments and providing citizens with regular and accurate information on development works.

The Chief Minister also directed all departments to complete pending projects with high-quality standards.

She informed that the ‘Delhi Mitra’ portal will be launched soon. This portal will be a dedicated digital platform for the swift and effective resolution of citizens’ grievances.

She directed that all technical and administrative tasks related to the portal be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister emphasised that staff training, technical testing and departmental integration must be completed within the prescribed timeline so that the portal can be launched for public use without delay.

She made it clear that this portal will become a direct channel of communication between the government and citizens, making the grievance redressal process simpler, faster and more reliable than before.

The Chief Minister instructed all departments to complete their preparations well in advance for the forthcoming summer season.

Timely action must be taken to ensure adequate water supply, reliable power arrangements, robust hospital facilities, road repairs and other public services, she said, adding that citizens should not face any inconvenience during the summer months and that all essential services must function smoothly.