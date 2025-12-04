Ahead Of Putin Visit… Russia okays fresh N-pact with India

New Delhi/Moscow: In a major boost to India–Russia strategic energy cooperation, the Russian Cabinet has reportedly approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance India-Russia collaboration in civil nuclear energy, set to be formalised during President Putin's visit to New Delhi on Thursday, sources said.

The decision authorises Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation, to sign the MoU with the Indian authorities on behalf of the Russian government. Rosatom is currently constructing several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, the largest civil nuclear project under execution in India.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Rosatom CEO Alexei Ligachev will arrive with a comprehensive portfolio of cooperation proposals, including a roadmap for collaboration in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which is an emerging nuclear technology designed for faster deployment, lower capital costs and flexible grid integration.

"We're looking forward to possibilities despite everything to ensure our right to sell oil and to ensure the right of those who want to purchase oil to ensure the right to buy our oil. We are working on creating a necessary environment for ensuring these rights," Peskov said. He further lauded India for maintaining what he described as a “very friendly stand” towards Moscow.

Despite US sanctions, Russia is trying to ensure the volume of oil trade does not fall, said Peskov, adding that Moscow is fully aware of India's concerns and "the problem" of trade deficit. He asserted that India and Russia have to secure bilateral trade from external pressure.

Earlier reports had suggested that Rosatom has conveyed its willingness to localise advanced Russian-designed reactor systems in India. This indicated a likely shift from project-based collaboration to long-term technology co-development and manufacturing. The possible expansion into SMRs and localisation aligns with India’s long-term nuclear ambitions, as the country looks to scale clean baseload energy capacity while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.