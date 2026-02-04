Ahmedabad civic body tables Rs 17,018 crore budget for 2026-27

Ahmedabad: With a focus on major infrastructure, mobility, environmental sustainability, and sports facilities linked to preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday presented its Draft Budget for 2026-27 with a total outlay of Rs 17,018 crore.

The draft estimates revenue expenditure at Rs 7,150 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 9,868 crore. Presenting the budget, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani stated that no new taxes had been proposed. "The two per cent annual tax increment was already incorporated into the budget two years ago and would continue automatically without any fresh increase," he clarified.

Urban transport and road infrastructure form a key component of the proposed spending. The AMC has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for elevated corridors connecting Bopal Ring Road to Ghuma and Nehrunagar, Shivranjani and Satellite Ramdevnagar to ISKCON.

The budget also proposes five railway overbridges costing Rs 775 crore, three flyovers with an outlay of Rs 225 crore, and renovation of Subhash Bridge at a cost of Rs 272 crore.

Additional allocations include Rs 660 crore for the North-South corridor from Nana Chiloda to Sanathal, Rs 600 crore for SG Highway iconic development, Rs 865 crore for precinct development, and Rs 700 crore for road development covering around 200 km.

Public transport expansion features prominently, with a proposal to introduce 3,000 electric buses under AMTS and BRTS. Four multimodal transport hubs at strategic highway-linked locations have been proposed with an allocation of Rs 980 crore, along with a major bus port on the Outer Ring Road at Rs 630 crore.

Funds have also been earmarked for adaptive traffic control systems, BRTS station renovations, smart bus shelters, integrated ticketing systems, electric charging infrastructure, new bus depots and the establishment of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority.

In the environment and climate resilience sector, the budget includes allocations for water supply and wastewater projects, including rehabilitation works, new water distribution stations, sewage treatment plants and pumping stations.

Flood mitigation projects have been allocated Rs 472.71 crore, along with provisions for lakefront development, lake redevelopment and interlinking projects. Renewable energy initiatives, electric vehicle transition projects, smart street lighting and a wire-free city programme have also been proposed.

The draft budget proposes substantial investments in sports and social infrastructure, with an allocation of Rs 430.84 crore for overall sports city development.

This includes Rs 211.88 crore for the construction of 11 new sports complexes across the city, and Rs 110.96 crore for supporting facilities such as five gyms, three swimming pools and 35 playgrounds.

In the social sector, the AMC has earmarked Rs 105 crore for four new community health centres and the upgradation of three existing facilities, along with Rs four crore for the Bodakdev Urban Health Centre. Fire and emergency services have been allocated Rs 20 crore for the construction of one model fire station and 14 new fire stations, while Rs 150 crore has been set aside for the purchase of firefighting equipment and Rs 1.5 crore for fire motorcycles.

Housing projects aimed at slum rehabilitation have been allocated Rs 1,440 crore for the construction of more than 50,000 housing units.

In the education and welfare sector, the budget provides Rs 90 crore for 36 new schools, Rs 17 crore for 100 new anganwadis, Rs three crore for 50 smart anganwadis, and Rs six crore for 25 pink toilets, along with Rs 8.75 crore for women-centric facilities, including a women skill development bhavan and gymnasium.

For the Sabarmati Riverfront, the AMC has made multiple allocations aimed at expanding and enhancing the riverfront as a cultural and tourism hub.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for Phase III of the riverfront project, extending development from Indira Bridge to the Narmada Canal.

The budget also provides Rs 853 crore for cultural infrastructure, upgraded promenades, gardens and tourism-oriented facilities along both banks of the river.

A further Rs 176 crore has been allocated for the development of roads, upper promenades and supporting infrastructure along a 10 km stretch on both the eastern and western banks.

Riverside eateries and food courts between Nehru Bridge and Ellis Bridge have been allocated Rs 100 crore. In addition, Rs 258 crore has been proposed for an exhibition-cum-convention centre near Tagore Hall Plaza, while Rs one crore has been set aside for a feasibility study of a proposed water metro.

Green and recreational projects along the riverfront include Rs 56 crore for a tropical forest project, Rs 50 crore for a musical fountain and Rs 12 crore for the development of the longest linear garden.

Officials said the proposed allocations are aimed at addressing Ahmedabad’s expanding urban requirements while strengthening public infrastructure, recreational spaces and civic amenities across the city.



