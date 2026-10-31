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AI extends cancellation of Saudi flights till Nov 14
In Short
Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air extend flight suspensions to Saudi Arabian cities till November 14 amid ongoing regional situation.
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MUMBAI: Air India and Air India Express on Friday announced extending the cancellation of their flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till November 14 due to the prevailing situation in the region.
Last week, the two airlines cancelled the services to Riyadh and Dammam till November 7 and the flight to Jeddah till October 31.
IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their flights to Saudi Arabia.
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