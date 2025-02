AI transforming drug discovery

Chennai: “AI is transforming drug discovery,” said M N. Sridhar, Director, DCA, Tamil Nadu, at AICON’25 on Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research where 450+ delegates, 13 eminent national and international speakers, and leading pharmaceutical experts came together at the International Conference. The conference set the stage for groundbreaking discussions on AI-driven pharmaceutical innovations organised by

SRM College of Pharmacy, SRM Institute of

Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) and the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA).