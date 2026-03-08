AIADMK, AMMK leaders condemn 'disrespect' to President Murmu in West Bengal

Strong reactions have emerged from Tamil Nadu political leaders after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the conduct of an official event organised by the West Bengal government.

Leaders of the AIADMK and AMMK on Sunday criticised what they described as a breach of protocol and an affront to the dignity of the nation's highest constitutional office.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said any form of disrespect shown to the President was deeply regrettable and unacceptable.

In a post on social media, Palaniswami expressed concern that the President had to publicly convey her anguish over the incident.

"It is deeply saddening that our Hon’ble President had to publicly express anguish over such an incident," he said.

Emphasising the importance of respecting constitutional institutions, the AIADMK leader noted that offices such as that of the President symbolise the dignity and spirit of the Indian Republic.

"Constitutional offices are not mere ceremonial symbols; they embody the dignity of our Republic," Palaniswami stated.

Without directly naming the West Bengal government, he added that those entrusted with governance must ensure that administrative conduct reflects the highest standards of respect toward the nation's constitutional authorities.

Meanwhile, AMMK founder T. T. V. Dhinakaran also condemned the incident and demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dhinakaran described the episode as a "premeditated insult" to the President and alleged that the incident was politically motivated.

He emphasised that the President holds a position above political considerations and must be treated with due respect at all times.

He also pointed to what he termed serious violations of established protocol during the President's visit.

According to Dhinakaran, the customary practice of either the Chief Minister or a senior Minister welcoming the President upon arrival was not followed.

Additionally, he alleged that the venue of the event was changed at the last moment, which he said contributed to the controversy and reflected poorly on the organisers.

Such actions, he argued, amounted to disrespect toward the office of the President.

The remarks from the Tamil Nadu leaders have added to the growing political debate surrounding the incident, with opposition figures calling for accountability and adherence to established constitutional protocols during official engagements involving the President.