AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan defends remarks on unity; says words aimed at strengthening party

Chennai: Former Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday clarified that his controversial remarks earlier this month were not meant to create division but to consolidate the AIADMK and ensure that the ideals of late Jayalalithaa continue to thrive in Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that the overwhelming response from party cadres to his appeal had reaffirmed his faith in the movement’s future.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on his 117th birth anniversary, Sengottaiyan recalled Anna’s message of “forget and forgive,” describing it as the guiding principle of the AIADMK.

“M.G. Ramachandran founded this party in Anna’s name, and it was later nurtured and strengthened by Jayalalithaa. Their dream was to return to power, and their rule must prosper again,” he said.

Sengottaiyan’s comments come in the backdrop of his September 5 statement, where he had set a 10-day deadline for the party leadership to take steps towards readmitting members who had left the AIADMK.

While the deadline ended on Monday, he declined to comment further on the matter. However, he claimed that the response from party cadres and supporters to his earlier remarks had been “overwhelming and encouraging.”

Appealing once more for unity, the veteran leader said, “Those who need to understand, must understand. To achieve success in the 2026 Assembly election, all of us must come together and work with a collective spirit.”

His statements earlier this month had triggered a strong reaction from the leadership.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami subsequently removed Sengottaiyan from the posts of organisation secretary and secretary of the Erode Suburban (West) district unit.

Several of Sengottaiyan’s close supporters were also stripped of party responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Sengottaiyan’s political moves have gained attention after his meeting with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on September 8.

Party insiders said the discussions centered on AIADMK’s internal issues, although no official word has been given.

As the countdown to the 2026 Assembly elections begins, Sengottaiyan’s stand signals that internal reconciliation could prove crucial for the AIADMK’s revival and its chances of returning to power in Tamil Nadu.