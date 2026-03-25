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AIADMK Releases First Candidate List For Tamil Nadu Polls, EPS To Contest From Edappadi

  • Created On:  25 March 2026 11:27 AM IST
AIADMK Releases First Candidate List For Tamil Nadu Polls, EPS To Contest From Edappadi
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Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi as AIADMK announces its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The AIADMK on Wednesday unveiled its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has been renominated from his stronghold, Edappadi.
As the principal opposition party in the state and a key ally within the NDA alliance, the AIADMK has retained several experienced leaders in its initial lineup. Among those fielded are senior figures such as KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, and Natham R Viswanathan.
The party has also given prominence to influential leaders from the western region, including SP Velumani and P Thangamani, who will contest from Thondamuthur and Kumarapalayam, respectively.
With this first list, the AIADMK signals continuity and reliance on seasoned leadership as it prepares for a crucial electoral contest in Tamil Nadu.

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AIADMK Candidate ListTamil Nadu Elections 2025Edappadi K PalaniswamiNDA AllianceOpposition Party
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