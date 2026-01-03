Aiding LeT terrorist Tehseen Nasir in prison: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 3 accused

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three additional accused in connection with a case involving assistance provided to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Tehseen Nasir while he was lodged in prison. The development marks a significant expansion of the probe, which has already exposed a network of prison officials and external operatives allegedly facilitating terrorist activities from behind bars.

According to the NIA, the supplementary chargesheet names CAR (City Armed Reserve) Assistant Sub-Inspector Chand Pasha, Anisa Fathima, and Dr Nagaraj, a former psychiatrist at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru. The three are accused of providing financial support, leaking sensitive information, and supplying illegal mobile phones to Tehseen Nasir, enabling him to remain in contact with associates outside jail.

The agency had earlier filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including absconding operative Junaid. With fresh evidence emerging during the course of investigation, the NIA identified the role of additional accused and placed the details before the court through the supplementary chargesheet.

Anisa Fathima, the mother of accused Junaid Ahmed, is alleged to have acted on her son’s instructions to channel funds to Tehseen Nasir. The NIA has further alleged that she assisted in the management and movement of dangerous items such as hand grenades and walkie-talkies, and facilitated communication between accused persons. Investigators have also claimed that Anisa Fathima helped another accused, Salman Khan, evade arrest.

Chand Pasha, who served as a CAR ASI, is accused of leaking sensitive information related to suspected terrorists in exchange for money. As per the chargesheet, he allegedly shared details about Tehseen Nasir’s movements and security arrangements during prison escorts with Salman Khan, posing a serious threat to internal security.

Dr Nagaraj, who worked as a psychiatrist at Parappana Agrahara prison, is accused of illegally supplying mobile phones inside the jail. The NIA has stated that he sold mobile phones to inmates in return for money and facilitated the use of such devices by Tehseen Nasir. Using the illegal phone, Nasir allegedly continued to coordinate terrorist-related activities while in custody.

The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of official positions by prison and police personnel, and the vulnerabilities within the prison system. The NIA has said the investigation is ongoing to identify whether more officials or external operatives were part of the network that assisted the LeT terrorist.

Reiterating its commitment to national security, the NIA stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found aiding terrorist organisations. The agency has assured that all angles of the case are being thoroughly examined to dismantle the entire support system that enabled terrorist operations from within prison walls.