AIIMS graduate Anuj tops Civil Services exam

Anuj Agnihotri, an AIIMS graduate, has topped the coveted Civil Services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks, respectively. Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt. He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

A total of 958 candidates -- 659 men and 299 women -- have qualified the examination Second rank holder Rajeshwari, who has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, had chosen sociology as her optional subject. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) graduate from University of Delhi, bagged the third rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject. As many as 38 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025 Among the finally qualified candidates, top five comprises one woman and four men.

Raghav Jhunjhunwala and Ishan Bhatnagar have got the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Jhunjhunwala, who has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics from University of Delhi, secured the fourth position with economics as his optional subject. Bhatnagar, who holds BA LLB (Hons) from National Law University, Delhi, got fifth rank with sociology as his optional subject. The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men. A total of 958 candidates -- 659 men and 299 women -- have qualified the examination.