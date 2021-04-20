AIIMS OPD to be shut from April 22

New Delhi: Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to shut its physical OPD services from April 22 and postpone routine inpatient admissions to contain the spread of the virus and augment resources for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement on Monday, the AIIMS administration said, "...it has been decided to temporarily switch over from physical consultations of OPD's patients in morning OPD's as well as Speciality Clinics in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres to Teleconsultations with effect from Thursday, 22.04.2021." The decision has been taken "in view of increased need to minimize possibility of community spread of ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and also to optimize diversion of available manpower and materials resources for the treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of COVID-19 and also considering the situation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government," it said.