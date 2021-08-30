AIIMS suspends 2 officials over allegation of irregularities

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has suspended two officials over allegation of irregularities in purchase for general store at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Eye Centre at the hospital.

"Irregularities have been reported in the general store at Dr RP Center, AIIMS. Two officials, who are prime suspects, have been suspended with effect from August 19," said a hospital statement.

The matter has also been referred to the Economic Offenses Wing and an FIR has been registered in the case.

Sources confirmed that the irregularities have been observed in the purchase of medical goods for the general store of RP Eye Center of AIIMS. If sources are to be believed, there has been corruption of about Rs 7 to 8 crore. The department has also conducted an audit after the case surfaced. Some staff have also been transferred from the centre.

The spokesperson of AIIMS Staff Union said, "Only two staff together cannot commit such offence without the direct and indirect involvement of senior officials. We are wating for the investigation into the matter."

"An inquiry committee has been constituted comprising three senior officers to assess the loss and to find the involvement and lapse of official staff in the general store," said AIIMS administration.