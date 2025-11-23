AIKYAM Concludes at Ajanta–Ellora with a Vibrant Tribute to UN@80

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) ; Sopaan’s flagship cultural initiative, AIKYAM 2025, successfully concluded its three-day celebration (November 21-23, 2025) today at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora. The event marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations through an immersive convergence of art, heritage, diplomacy and sustainability. Set amid the breathtaking rock-cut caves of Ajanta and Ellora, AIKYAM 2025 brought together global cultural practitioners, historians, artists and diplomats for a rare celebration of India’s timeless wisdom and living traditions.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries from UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the Municipal Corporation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, alongside ambassadors, diplomats and cultural representatives from over 30 countries. Among the distinguished attendees were Shri Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Tourism, Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, and Shri G. Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Their participation reinforced AIKYAM’s core message of global unity, responsible cultural tourism and the harmonious blending of tradition with modern innovation. Several senior diplomats, including the High Commissioners of the United Kingdom and New Zealand; the Ambassadors of France, China, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and Thailand; and the Country Head of UNDP, also graced the festival.

Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra Tourism, said, “Maharashtra stands at the forefront of India’s tourism landscape, committed to becoming a premier global cultural destination, with the Ajanta and Ellora caves serving as living expressions of our civilisational depth and artistic brilliance. As we commemorate 80 years of the United Nations, we gather for AIKYAM, a celebration rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, reminding us that the world is one family and reflecting Maharashtra’s legacy of bridging faiths, fostering art and inspiring unity across centuries. In 2024, the state recorded India's highest foreign tourist inflow with 3.71 million international visitors.

Our outlook remains strong as we continue to enhance infrastructure, visitor services and opportunities across key destinations. It is our goal that every traveller leaves with an experience that is enriching, memorable and deeply connected to our cultural soul. In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we hope Maharashtra’s cultural richness inspires harmony across nations and strengthens unity in diversity he added.