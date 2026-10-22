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AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Centre To Rescue 4000 Haj Pilgrims Stuck in Saudi Arabia

In Short

Owaisi called upon the Government to direct the DGCA to permit airlines to arrange flights to bring back the stranded pilgrims. He sought immediate intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Union Ministers.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
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AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

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AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Centre to take measures to bring home about 4000 pilgrims from India who were stuck in Makkah and Madina following the suspension of flights to Saudi Arabian cities on the grounds of security.

Owaisi called upon the Government to direct the DGCA to permit airlines to arrange flights to bring back the stranded pilgrims. He sought immediate intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Union Ministers.

The AIMIM chief said that "The Indian pilgrims have been abandoned by their travel agents. This needs your urgent intervention; in the meanwhile, necessary support must be provided to the stranded pilgrims," he said.

He tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in his post.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

An Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights.

Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued," read a statement issued by the ministry.


Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIMIndian Haj PilgrimsSaudi ArabiaMinistry of External Affairs
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