AIMIM Leader’s ‘Shoe’ Remark On Muslims Sparks Political Outrage

A controversial statement by AIMIM leader Tauqeer Nizami from Bhopal has ignited a political storm after he used offensive metaphors to classify Muslims into three categories, linking each group to a different political party. Nizami claimed that Muslims who “lick shoes” are associated with the Congress, those who “eat shoes” align with the BJP, while those who “strike back with shoes” belong to AIMIM, portraying his party as the only one that resists submission.

The remark has drawn widespread criticism for its provocative language and tone. It comes at a time when the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is attempting to strengthen its presence in Madhya Pradesh following its recent success in urban local body elections, where it secured seven corporator seats for the first time.

Nizami, who has previously made headlines for welcoming new party members with biryani and refreshments, has defended such gestures as symbols of respect and hospitality. AIMIM leaders claim the party’s membership in the state has crossed one lakh, and Nizami is seen as a key contender from the Narela Assembly constituency as the party works to expand its political base.