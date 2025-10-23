Air Chief Marshal pays respects as Guru Gobind Singh's sacred footwear sets off on grand yatra

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, along with his wife and daughter, on Thursday visited Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib in New Delhi to pay his respects to the sacred Jore Sahib at the commencement of the “Charan Suhawe-Guru Charan Yatra.”

The visit marked a moment of deep reverence as the nation prepares for this historic spiritual journey, carrying the sacred relics of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.

Jore Sahib, the revered footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, has been preserved with devotion for over three centuries by the family of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri before being entrusted to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Last week on Thursday, the Union Minister announced to present these sacred relics for the sangat’s darshan at Guru Sahib’s birthplace, Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

Making a formal announcement, he had said that the Joda Sahib will be carried from Delhi to Patna Sahib as part of the “Charan Suhawa, Guru Charan Yatra,” allowing devotees along the route to have the darshan of the sacred relic.

The relic embodies the humility, grace, and divine legacy of the Tenth Guru and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, serving as a sacred reminder of their sacrifice, courage, and compassion.

Its darshan inspires devotees to walk the Guru’s path of righteousness and selfless service.

The Charan Suhawe Guru Charan Yatra will travel from Delhi to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, passing through Faridabad, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Sasaram, culminating on November 1 at the Guru’s birthplace in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the Guru Charan Yatra, invoking the timeless teachings and spiritual legacy of Sri Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur.

He urged the citizens, especially those residing along the yatra route, to participate in this spiritual pilgrimage and have darshan of the holy ‘Jore Sahib’.