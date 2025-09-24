Air Chief To Pilot Historic Final MiG-21 BISON Flight As Legendary Fighter Jets Retire After Six Decades

The thunderous roar of MiG-21 engines will echo across Chandigarh's skies one last time this Friday as Air Chief Marshal A P Singh takes command of the legendary aircraft's final operational flight. Flying under the call sign "Badal 3," the service chief will personally pilot the concluding sortie of No. 23 Squadron, bringing closure to an extraordinary chapter that began over six decades ago in the same city.

This symbolic farewell carries profound historical significance, as Chandigarh witnessed both the beginning and end of the MiG-21's remarkable journey with the Indian Air Force. Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh, who later became Air Chief Marshal, led the inaugural MiG-21 Squadron-28 from this very location in March 1963, establishing the unit that would earn the distinguished title "The First Supersonics."

Friday's ceremony will feature six MiG-21 aircraft from No. 23 Squadron participating in the final flyover demonstration, with Squadron Leader Priya Sharma among the distinguished pilots taking part in this historic moment. The participating aircraft will receive a traditional water cannon salute upon landing, marking their transition from active service to aviation history.

Wednesday's comprehensive rehearsal showcased the full ceremonial program planned for the retirement event, including spectacular performances by the Suryakiran aerobatics team, breathtaking Akashganga skydiving displays, simulated combat raids by Jaguar fighter aircraft, and pursuit demonstrations by the retiring MiG-21s of the Panthers squadron.

The ceremony will attract aviation's most distinguished figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, current service chiefs, and six former Indian Air Force commanders. The gathering of former chiefs includes Air Chief Marshals S Krishnaswamy, A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi, P V Naik, B S Dhanoa, and R K S Bhadauria, representing decades of leadership continuity.

The MiG-21's introduction to Indian aviation began when seven carefully selected officers traveled to Russia for specialized training on the advanced supersonic fighter. This pioneering group included Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh alongside Squadron Leaders MSD Wollen and S K Mehra, plus Flight Lieutenants A K Mukherjee, H S Gill, A K Sen, Denzil Keelor, and B D Jayal, though Keelor was unable to complete the program due to medical complications.

Squadron Leader Wollen later assumed command of the unit and led it through the intense combat operations of the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict, demonstrating the aircraft's capabilities in actual warfare conditions. However, the MiG-21's service history was marked by both triumph and tragedy, beginning with a devastating mid-air collision near Chandigarh in December 1963 that claimed the lives of Wollen and Mukherjee during Republic Day parade preparations.

The first batch of six MiG-21 aircraft arrived in Chandigarh during April 1963, having been transported from the No. 2 Equipment Depot in Mumbai via Agra. These pioneering aircraft had been meticulously assembled by Soviet engineering teams from shipped components and underwent rigorous testing by Russian pilots before entering Indian service.

The original MiG-21 F-13 variants represented cutting-edge aviation technology for their era, introducing supersonic capabilities to Indian military aviation. The No. 28 Squadron rightfully earned its "First Supersonics" designation through this technological milestone and continues operating under that proud heritage today, now equipped with modern MiG-29 aircraft from their Adampur base in Punjab.

Over the following decades, the MiG-21 platform evolved through numerous variants and upgrades, serving as the backbone of Indian air defense capabilities. Despite its distinguished service record, the aircraft also developed an unfortunate reputation due to multiple crashes that resulted in hundreds of pilot fatalities, eventually earning the grim nickname "The Flying Coffin" within aviation circles.

The retirement ceremony represents more than just the end of an aircraft's operational life; it symbolizes the Indian Air Force's evolution toward modern multi-role fighters and advanced combat systems. The MiG-21's six-decade tenure encompasses everything from the early supersonic age through contemporary precision warfare capabilities, reflecting the dramatic transformation of military aviation technology.

As Air Chief Marshal Singh prepares for his historic final flight, the ceremony will honor not only the aircraft's technical achievements but also commemorate the countless airmen who served with distinction aboard these remarkable machines. The water cannon salute awaiting the returning aircraft will serve as a fitting tribute to both the MiG-21's legacy and the generations of pilots who mastered its capabilities in service of national defense.