Air India Begins Fleet-Wide Checks After Fuel Switch Issue On Boeing 787 Flight

Air India has initiated precautionary inspections of fuel control switches across its entire Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet following a reported malfunction on an international flight, sources familiar with the matter said.

The issue was flagged after a Boeing 787-8 operating a London Heathrow–Bengaluru service developed a problem with its fuel control switch. The aircraft landed safely in Bengaluru on Monday morning and was subsequently grounded for detailed technical checks.

Following the incident, the airline decided to conduct fleet-wide inspections as a safety measure, particularly in light of heightened scrutiny of fuel systems on Dreamliner aircraft after last year’s fatal Boeing 787 crash.

An internal communication sent to pilots informed them that Air India’s engineering team had escalated the matter to Boeing for priority assessment. Until the aircraft manufacturer responds, engineers have begun re-checking the fuel control switch latch mechanism on all Dreamliners to ensure normal functioning.

The communication also noted that no abnormalities have been found on aircraft already inspected as part of the ongoing exercise.

Flight crew members have been advised to remain alert and immediately report any technical irregularities. Pilots were also instructed to ensure all mandatory checks and corrective actions are completed before accepting an aircraft for service.

Air India has formally referred the issue to Boeing to determine whether the malfunction points to a broader technical concern or is limited to a single aircraft. The airline is awaiting the manufacturer’s detailed evaluation.

The carrier had undertaken similar inspections last year after a Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. A preliminary probe into that accident indicated fuel supply interruption shortly after take-off, placing fuel control systems under closer examination.

At present, Air India operates 33 Boeing 787 aircraft, including 26 Dreamliner 787-8s and seven 787-9s. The inspection process covers both variants, including aircraft inducted from Vistara and a newly delivered Dreamliner that joined the fleet in January.

Airline officials have stressed that the current checks are preventive in nature and aimed at maintaining the highest safety standards. A detailed report is expected to be shared with aviation regulators once the inspection programme is completed.