Air India Cancels Multiple Flights After Volcano Eruption—Check Full List & New Travel Advisory

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 3:38 PM IST
Air India cancels several flights after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption triggers major safety checks. Passengers get updates, hotel support, and alternative travel options.

Air India has cancelled several flights.

The airline is checking aircraft that may have flown near volcanic ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption.

These checks are being done for safety.

Passenger Help

Air India teams are informing passengers at all airports.

They are giving assistance and hotel stay when needed.

The airline is working to arrange new travel plans quickly.

Air India’s Message

The airline said the situation was unexpected and beyond control.

It apologised for the trouble caused.

Safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority.

Cancelled Flights

24 November

AI 106 – Newark–Delhi

AI 102 – New York–Delhi

AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad

AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai

AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai

AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai

AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi

25 November

AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai

AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi

AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai

AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai

