Air India Cancels Multiple Flights After Volcano Eruption—Check Full List & New Travel Advisory
Air India cancels several flights after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption triggers major safety checks. Passengers get updates, hotel support, and alternative travel options.
Air India has cancelled several flights.
The airline is checking aircraft that may have flown near volcanic ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption.
These checks are being done for safety.
Passenger Help
Air India teams are informing passengers at all airports.
They are giving assistance and hotel stay when needed.
The airline is working to arrange new travel plans quickly.
Air India’s Message
The airline said the situation was unexpected and beyond control.
It apologised for the trouble caused.
Safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority.
Cancelled Flights
24 November
AI 106 – Newark–Delhi
AI 102 – New York–Delhi
AI 2204 – Dubai–Hyderabad
AI 2290 – Doha–Mumbai
AI 2212 – Dubai–Chennai
AI 2250 – Dammam–Mumbai
AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi
25 November
AI 2822 – Chennai–Mumbai
AI 2466 – Hyderabad–Delhi
AI 2444 / 2445 – Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai
AI 2471 / 2472 – Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai