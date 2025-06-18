Air India Flight 171 Crash: How Investigators are uncovering the 30-second tragedy: Details

Less than 40 seconds after take-off, Air India Flight 171 plummeted into a residential neighborhood in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, in what is now considered one of India’s most perplexing aviation disasters. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, carried 242 passengers and nearly 100 tonnes of fuel.

The investigation, led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is focused on decoding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — commonly known as black boxes — to understand what led to such a swift and fatal descent. In line with UN ICAO regulations, a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, with a full report within 12 months.

Rare and Alarming Circumstances

“This is the rarest of the rare,” said Captain Kishore Chinta, a former AAIB investigator. "Controlled flight into terrain just 30 seconds after takeoff is almost unheard of."

The flight, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar, issued a mayday within seconds of lift-off at 13:39 local time. That brief call was the last transmission before the aircraft crashed in flames into a medical student hostel just outside the airport.

Key Theories Being Investigated

Experts are examining several possibilities:

Engine failure due to bird strikes or fuel contamination

Improper flap or slat deployment, crucial for generating lift

Fuel flow issues, possibly due to maintenance errors or accidental crew actions

System malfunctions in the highly automated flight management suite

"The first real clues will come from examining the engines," said Peter Goelz, former MD of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Investigators can assess whether the engines were generating thrust at impact by analyzing how turbine blades fractured — spinning blades break differently than still ones.

What the Black Boxes Will Reveal

The Boeing 787's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs) contain thousands of data points and audio recordings:

Voice data: Captures pilot conversations, radio calls, and ambient cockpit sounds

Flight data: Logs flap settings, thrust levels, fuel flow, gear positions, and fire handle activation

If the engines were functioning normally, investigators will turn their focus to aerodynamic surfaces like flaps and slats. If those too were deployed correctly, the investigation will delve deeper into potential automation or system failures — with implications that could ripple across the global 787 fleet.

Global Scrutiny and Multi-Agency Investigation

Given the seriousness of the crash, experts from Boeing, engine manufacturer GE, Air India, and regulators from India, the US (NTSB), and the UK are involved. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company will cooperate fully but defer to Indian investigators in accordance with ICAO protocols.

So far, India’s aviation ministry has stated that no major issues were found in a recent inspection of 24 out of 33 Boeing 787s in Air India’s fleet. Investigators stress, however, that the focus is now on what was unique about this specific flight.

On-Site and Technical Evidence Collection

The Indian Army has assisted in removing the aircraft wreckage, which includes critical components such as:

Engine parts

Landing gear

Fuel lines and filters

Flight control systems

These will be assessed for signs of wear, contamination, or damage. Residual fuel samples and refueling equipment used prior to take-off are also under analysis. Investigators expect to rule in or out contamination fairly early.

Maintenance Logs and Pilot Records Under Review

Alongside physical evidence, digital logs and human factors will play a key role. Investigators will:

Review maintenance records, including recurring faults and replaced components

Analyze previous flights by the aircraft and its crew

Examine pilot licenses, simulator results, and performance under emergency conditions

Aircraft communication logs from Boeing’s ACARS system will also offer valuable telemetry before the crash.

Reconstructing the Accident

Though a full reconstruction may not be necessary if black box data is clear, all wreckage will be cataloged and laid out. In past accidents like Malaysia Airlines MH17, full reconstruction was key to identifying the cause.

Complex but Advancing Process

While identifying the sequence of events can often be done quickly, understanding the deeper cause takes time. Modern flight data recorders track thousands of parameters — a dramatic leap from just four in the 1990s — offering investigators an unprecedented level of insight.

“This is an incredibly complex investigation,” Goelz said. “But we will get answers — and that could shape aviation safety going forward.”