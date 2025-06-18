Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Air India Flight 171 Crash: How Investigators are uncovering the 30-second tragedy: Details
nvestigators probe the rare crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. Black boxes, engine failure, and system checks hold key clues to the aviation mystery.
Less than 40 seconds after take-off, Air India Flight 171 plummeted into a residential neighborhood in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, in what is now considered one of India’s most perplexing aviation disasters. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, carried 242 passengers and nearly 100 tonnes of fuel.
The investigation, led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is focused on decoding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — commonly known as black boxes — to understand what led to such a swift and fatal descent. In line with UN ICAO regulations, a preliminary report is expected within 30 days, with a full report within 12 months.
Rare and Alarming Circumstances
“This is the rarest of the rare,” said Captain Kishore Chinta, a former AAIB investigator. "Controlled flight into terrain just 30 seconds after takeoff is almost unheard of."
The flight, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar, issued a mayday within seconds of lift-off at 13:39 local time. That brief call was the last transmission before the aircraft crashed in flames into a medical student hostel just outside the airport.
Key Theories Being Investigated
Experts are examining several possibilities:
Engine failure due to bird strikes or fuel contamination
Improper flap or slat deployment, crucial for generating lift
Fuel flow issues, possibly due to maintenance errors or accidental crew actions
System malfunctions in the highly automated flight management suite
"The first real clues will come from examining the engines," said Peter Goelz, former MD of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Investigators can assess whether the engines were generating thrust at impact by analyzing how turbine blades fractured — spinning blades break differently than still ones.
What the Black Boxes Will Reveal
The Boeing 787's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFRs) contain thousands of data points and audio recordings:
Voice data: Captures pilot conversations, radio calls, and ambient cockpit sounds
Flight data: Logs flap settings, thrust levels, fuel flow, gear positions, and fire handle activation
If the engines were functioning normally, investigators will turn their focus to aerodynamic surfaces like flaps and slats. If those too were deployed correctly, the investigation will delve deeper into potential automation or system failures — with implications that could ripple across the global 787 fleet.
Global Scrutiny and Multi-Agency Investigation
Given the seriousness of the crash, experts from Boeing, engine manufacturer GE, Air India, and regulators from India, the US (NTSB), and the UK are involved. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company will cooperate fully but defer to Indian investigators in accordance with ICAO protocols.
So far, India’s aviation ministry has stated that no major issues were found in a recent inspection of 24 out of 33 Boeing 787s in Air India’s fleet. Investigators stress, however, that the focus is now on what was unique about this specific flight.
On-Site and Technical Evidence Collection
The Indian Army has assisted in removing the aircraft wreckage, which includes critical components such as:
Engine parts
Landing gear
Fuel lines and filters
Flight control systems
These will be assessed for signs of wear, contamination, or damage. Residual fuel samples and refueling equipment used prior to take-off are also under analysis. Investigators expect to rule in or out contamination fairly early.
Maintenance Logs and Pilot Records Under Review
Alongside physical evidence, digital logs and human factors will play a key role. Investigators will:
Review maintenance records, including recurring faults and replaced components
Analyze previous flights by the aircraft and its crew
Examine pilot licenses, simulator results, and performance under emergency conditions
Aircraft communication logs from Boeing’s ACARS system will also offer valuable telemetry before the crash.
Reconstructing the Accident
Though a full reconstruction may not be necessary if black box data is clear, all wreckage will be cataloged and laid out. In past accidents like Malaysia Airlines MH17, full reconstruction was key to identifying the cause.
Complex but Advancing Process
While identifying the sequence of events can often be done quickly, understanding the deeper cause takes time. Modern flight data recorders track thousands of parameters — a dramatic leap from just four in the 1990s — offering investigators an unprecedented level of insight.
“This is an incredibly complex investigation,” Goelz said. “But we will get answers — and that could shape aviation safety going forward.”