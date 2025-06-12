Live
Air India Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport
Highlights
Air India Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025. The cause and casualty details are unknown. Investigation is ongoing.
On 12 June 2025, Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff.
The plane had 242 passengers on board. Smoke was seen at the crash site.
The cause and casualties are unknown. Air India is investigating and will update soon.
For updates, visit airindia.com or follow their official X account.
Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on https://t.co/Fnw0ywg2Zt and on our X handle (https://t.co/Id1XFe9SfL).-Air India…— Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025
