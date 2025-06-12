  • Menu
Air India Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport

Highlights

Air India Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, 2025. The cause and casualty details are unknown. Investigation is ongoing.

On 12 June 2025, Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff.

The plane had 242 passengers on board. Smoke was seen at the crash site.

The cause and casualties are unknown. Air India is investigating and will update soon.

For updates, visit airindia.com or follow their official X account.

