Air India Flight Crashes Into Medical College Hostel In Ahmedabad

A catastrophic aviation accident occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon when Air India flight 171, destined for London, crashed into a medical college hostel complex just minutes after departing from the local airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner first struck the mess hall of BJ Medical College Civil Hospital before plowing into the Atulyam Hostel, which housed senior resident doctors. The impact caused extensive structural damage to both facilities, with dramatic footage revealing the scale of destruction.

Shocking images from the crash scene show the aircraft's tail section embedded in the hostel's upper floor, while debris penetrated deep into the building's interior walls. The rear landing gear was found lodged within the hostel structure, demonstrating the force of impact.

Inside the damaged hostel, lunch tables remained set with food, frozen in time from the moment disaster struck during the afternoon meal period. The dining area bore witness to the sudden tragedy that interrupted the daily routine of medical residents.

Following the crash, fires erupted throughout sections of the hostel building, particularly affecting the kitchen facilities. Emergency responders worked to contain multiple blazes while conducting search and rescue operations. The intense heat from the fires scorched nearby vegetation, leaving trees withered in the surrounding area.

Firefighting crews deployed across the crash site to extinguish flames and clear debris scattered around the hostel grounds. Heavy machinery was brought in to assist with debris removal and structural assessments of the damaged buildings.

The All India Medical Association expressed profound concern over the incident, stating they were closely monitoring the situation and prepared to offer assistance as needed. The medical organization emphasized the severity of an aircraft striking a facility housing healthcare professionals.

Ground reports from the scene revealed a fourth-floor wall completely breached by the aircraft impact, with the entire structure blackened by smoke and fire damage. Large crowds gathered at the perimeter as emergency operations continued throughout the afternoon.

Rescue teams remained active at the site, working to ensure all individuals were accounted for and providing immediate medical attention to any casualties. Smoke continued rising from the hostel rooftop hours after the initial crash, indicating the ongoing challenges faced by emergency responders in containing the aftermath of this devastating aviation ac