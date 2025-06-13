  • Menu
Air India Flight From Phuket to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

Air India Flight From Phuket to Delhi Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

Air India flight AI 379 from Phuket to New Delhi made an emergency landing on June 14, 2025, after a bomb threat. All 156 passengers were safely evacuated. The incident follows a recent crash involving another Air India flight from Ahmedabad.

An Air India flight traveling from Phuket, Thailand to New Delhi, India, was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday following a reported bomb threat, as reported by Reuters.

The flight, numbered AI 379, was carrying 156 passengers, all of whom were safely evacuated from the aircraft as part of standard emergency procedures, according to an official from the Airports of Thailand (AOT).

The plane had taken off from Phuket International Airport at around 9:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT). However, instead of heading directly to India, it circled over the Andaman Sea and later returned to Phuket for an emergency landing, as per data from Flightradar24.

Details of the threat have not been made public. Airports of Thailand (AOT) has yet to release further information, and Air India has not provided an official comment as of now.

This incident comes just one day after a separate Air India flight from Ahmedabad experienced a crash shortly after takeoff, raising fresh concerns about passenger safety.

