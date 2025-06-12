Air India London-bound flight crashes in Ahmedabad, 1 survivor found

A tragic incident unfolded Thursday afternoon when an Air India flight bound for London crashed into a residential area shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (flight AI171), carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, lost altitude rapidly and went down around 2 PM in Meghaninagar, a densely populated locality near the airport.

The aircraft reportedly hit the hostel and residential quarters used by doctors and staff of BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital, triggering a massive fire and sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Air India confirmed the flight was carrying 242 people in total, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, and one Canadian. Initial reports suggested no survivors, but Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik later stated that a man seated in 11A, identified as Ramesh Vishwakumar, had survived the crash and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of fatalities.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and emergency teams continue to search the wreckage as concerns grow over the final casualty count.