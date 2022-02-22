Air India operates flight 

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to Ukraine to bring back Indians amid rising tensions in the eastern European country.

The aircraft, which has more than 250 seats, is expected to return to the national capital at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, according to an airline official.

The flight AI 1947 took off from the airport here at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), according to flight tracking websites.