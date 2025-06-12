Live
Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Highlights
Discover key facts about the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane involved in the Ahmedabad crash. Learn about its passenger capacity, fuel efficiency, range, and why it’s one of the most advanced long-haul airplanes in the world.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is a special plane. It changed long flights since it came. It is the smallest plane in the Dreamliner group. It saves fuel, keeps people comfortable, and can fly far. Many airlines in the world use this plane.
Main Facts about 787-8:
- It carries 248 people in two groups (like business and normal seats)
- It can fly 7,305 miles (13,530 kilometers) without stopping
- The wings are 60 meters (197 feet) wide
- The plane is 57 meters (186 feet) long
- The plane is 17 meters (56 feet) tall
Made for Today’s Airlines
The 787-8 is made with new materials that make it light and save fuel. It uses 25% less fuel and makes less smoke than old planes. Because it can fly far, airlines can fly direct to many far places.
Made for People
Passengers get big windows, more space, and clean air. The plane is quiet and smooth, so flying is better. Airlines like the 787-8 because it is good and saves money.
