Air India Suspends Direct Pune to Singapore Flight Until July 15 to Improve Flight Operations

Air India has paused its direct flight from Pune to Singapore until July 15 or later. This flight started its services in December 2022 and flew four times a week. It used an Airbus A-321 plane. The flight left Pune early in the morning and reached Singapore after a few hours.

The airline said they are making small cuts—less than 5%—in flights with smaller planes. Along with Pune-Singapore, other flights like Bengaluru to Singapore and Mumbai to Bagdogra have also stopped. Nineteen other flights inside India, like Pune to Delhi, will fly less often.

Some people who booked these flights are unhappy because they were told late about the cancellation. They also said the airline did not help with hotels or give money back. Some do not know if the flight will start again after July 15. Now, Pune has only four direct international flights instead of five.

Many travelers said this flight was good because it helped them reach Singapore and other countries in Southeast Asia. They hope the flight will come back soon.