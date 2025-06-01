Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann takes over as Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Command

Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann took over as Senior Air Staff Officer of Western Air Command, Indian Air Force on Sunday.

The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on December 16, 1989. He has flown over 3,000 hours primarily on various types of fighter aircraft, said a statement.

A pilot Attack Instructor in his operational career, Air Marshal Mann has commanded a fighter squadron, and has been Chief Operations Officer of a forward base and Air Officer Commanding of a premium fighter base.

The IAF said he has also held various important appointments at Air Headquarters and Command Headquarters.

The Air Officer directed Joint Military Training exercises with the Republic of Singapore Air Force in 2017 and the USAF in 2018.

Air Marshal Mann held the appointments of Senior Officer-in-Charge Administration and Air Defence Commander of Central Air Command. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College and Royal College of Defence Studies, London (UK).

Prior to taking over as Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, he was Director General (Weapon Systems) at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer is a recipient of the Presidential awards ‘Ati Vishist Seva Medal’ and ‘Vayu Sena Medal’.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said in a statement that ships from the Spanish Navy and the Italian Navy operating under EUNAVFOR engaged in a Table Top Exercise in Mumbai.

Both ships presently operate under the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR). The visit is significant, being the first such visit to India conducted under the aegis of the European Union.

It is a follow-up to the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting their shared commitment towards international peace and security.

The exercise at sea saw participation by ESPS Reina Sofia and ITS Antonio Marceglia from EUNAVFOR and ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy, the statement said.

The complex tactical exercises were aimed at enhancing the interoperability between the two sides and will enable seamless operations when deployed for combating non-traditional threats in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.