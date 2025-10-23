Live
Air quality ‘very poor’ in parts of Har, ‘poor’ in Pb
Air quality in parts of Haryana was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category while it was ‘poor’ in neighbouring Punjab on Wednesday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Dharuhera in Haryana’s Rewari district stood at 382 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.
Narnaul and Jind also recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with an AQI of 367.
Other places with ‘very poor’ air quality included Charkhi Dadri (362), Rohtak (358), Yamunanagar (347), Fatehabad (320) and Ballabhgarh (318), according to the CPCB’s SAMEER app.
The places with ‘poor’ AQI in Haryana included Bahadurgarh (272), Gurugram (290), Karnal (243), Bhiwani (298), Faridabad (218), Kaithal (237), Karnal (243), Kurukshetra (226) and Sonipat (285).