Airfares Likely To Rise As ATF Prices Surge; Govt Urges States To Cut Jet Fuel VAT

Air travel in India could soon become more expensive as rising fuel costs push airlines toward fare hikes. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has urged state governments to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to ease the growing financial pressure on airlines and passengers.

The appeal comes ahead of the next revision in fuel prices on April 1, which is expected to drive ticket prices higher. According to sources, the minister has reached out to multiple chief ministers, highlighting the urgent need to lower taxes on aviation fuel in light of global price surges.

States such as New Delhi currently impose VAT as high as 25% on ATF, while Maharashtra levies around 18%. Poll-bound Tamil Nadu reportedly has one of the highest rates at nearly 29%, adding to the cost burden on airlines operating across these regions.

Major aviation hubs like Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handle millions of passengers annually, making fuel taxation a significant factor in overall ticket pricing.

The surge in ATF prices is largely attributed to ongoing tensions in West Asia, which began escalating on February 28. Industry data shows that the average price of ATF has nearly doubled—from about $99 per barrel in late February to over $195 by the end of March.

Aviation industry stakeholders have been urging the government to intervene, stating that reducing VAT could offer immediate relief and stabilise fares. Officials indicated that the ministry is also in discussions with state authorities and remains hopeful of reaching a consensus soon.

If no relief measures are introduced, passengers may soon feel the direct impact as airlines pass on the increased fuel costs through higher ticket prices.