Airfares Likely To Rise As Govt Urges States To Cut VAT On Aviation Fuel

Amid a sharp surge in aviation fuel prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has appealed to state governments to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to ease the burden on airlines and passengers.

According to sources, the minister has reached out to Chief Ministers across states, urging them to lower taxes on ATF ahead of the upcoming price revision on April 1, which is expected to push airfares higher.

Officials pointed out that states like Delhi impose VAT as high as 25% on aviation fuel. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reportedly has the highest VAT rate at 29%, while Maharashtra levies around 18%.

The issue is particularly significant as major aviation hubs such as Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handle massive passenger traffic, making fuel costs a critical factor in airfare pricing.

Industry experts believe that reducing VAT on ATF could provide immediate relief to airlines, many of which have been urging the government to intervene. Lower fuel taxes would help stabilise operational costs and potentially prevent steep fare hikes for travellers.

Data indicates that global ATF prices have nearly doubled since the conflict began on February 28. As per international trackers, the average price rose from around $99 per barrel in late February to over $195 per barrel by the end of March.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also holding discussions with state officials and remains hopeful of reaching a consensus soon, aiming to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs on India’s aviation sector.