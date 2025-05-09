Airline CEO Accused Of Assaulting Lift Installers In Lucknow

The chief executive officer of Uttar Pradesh-based carrier Shankh Air stands accused of detaining and violently assaulting employees of a lift installation company at his Lucknow residence. According to reports, one worker was allegedly suspended upside down and beaten during the incident.

The confrontation occurred on Monday when technicians from Johnson Lift Private Limited were installing an elevator at CEO Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma's home in Gomti Nagar Extension. Tensions reportedly arose when Vishwakarma demanded the installation be completed within a single day.

When the installation team explained this timeline was not feasible, Vishwakarma allegedly responded with verbal abuse and physical violence against four sales executives: Prabhat Lohani, Parvez, Santosh, and Pawan Yadav.

The workers claim they were forcibly detained at the residence with their mobile devices confiscated. In the most serious allegation, Lohani was reportedly suspended upside down at gunpoint and subjected to a beating by the airline executive.

The situation was brought to light when Yadav managed to access an alternative phone and alert company officials about their predicament.

Following the incident, the four Johnson Lift employees filed a formal complaint at the Gomti Nagar Extension police station. Inspector Sudhir Awasthi confirmed that three individuals associated with Shankh Air have been taken into custody for questioning.

"A case was registered against Shravan Vishwakarma, Alok Pandey, Sagam Abhiral Agarwal, Upendra Singh and two to three unknown people," the inspector stated.