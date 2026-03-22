Airlines oppose move on 60% free seat selection

New Delhi: IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have raised strong objections to the government's decision asking airlines not to levy any charges for the selection of at least 60% seats on flights, saying the move will force them to hike airfares to recover lost revenues. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents the three airlines, has also urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to withdraw the decision. On Wednesday, the Ministry announced that directions have been issued to the DGCA to direct airlines to allocate a minimum of 60% of seats for selection on any flight free of charge to ensure fair access for passengers. In a letter written to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Thursday, FIA said the direction would have unintended and adverse conseque