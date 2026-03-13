Aiyar, Tharoor face-off in ‘open letter war’

In an ‘open letter war’, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar declared that he was parting ways with party colleague Shashi Tharoor while the latter hit back at the veteran politician for his “many gratuitous” comments.

It all started with Aiyar penning an open letter to Tharoor that was published in Frontline magazine earlier this week. Aiyar said he was shocked to the core by Tharoor’s answers to questions on a TV channel on March 6, on the ongoing “illegal and sinful war” on Iran by Israel in cahoots with the US and the West in general.

“I have been so disturbed that I could not sleep and have woken at 3 in the morning to write you this open letter,” Aiyar wrote.

Aiyar claimed that he had put his political career on the line by not only voting for Tharoor in the election to the post of the Congress president, even when he knew Tharoor would be badly defeated, but also by writing in The Indian Express next day that the victor, Mallikarjun Kharge, should magnanimously respect his democratic right to stand against him despite his being backed to the hilt by both the Gandhi family and the scattered remnants of the G-23.

“I argued fiercely that he (Kharge) should grant you (Tharoor) an honourable place in the Congress hierarchy, as befits a mature political party, to fully use your many talents. In consequence, the Gandhis and Kharge have refused to meet me ever since. Nevertheless, I felt vindicated on moral grounds,” Aiyar said in his “open letter to Shashi Tharoor on moral amnesia, and more”. “I now find I should have championed a worthier cause. Your shameful espousal last night of ‘might is right’ has horrified me.

You say you fully understand the reason why Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is extremely wary of taking on the Americans: fear of the ‘consequences’ that may result for India, particularly its economy. “As Chairman of the Standing Committee, you surrender decision-making on foreign policy to the government because only they have all the required information. Then what are you doing in your high office?” he said, slamming Tharoor. Aiyar said the scales fell from his eyes over Tharoor’s rejection of the Supreme Court decision on allowing menstruating women to enter the temple at Sabarimala.

“But those were the early signals that you weren’t quite ‘one of us’. Now, your profound empathy with a regime that stinks of communal malice has put the lid on it. This is the parting of ways,” Aiyar said in his piece. Hitting back at Aiyar, Tharoor penned an open letter that has been published by the NDTV on Thursday in which he said disagreement is a hallmark of a thriving democracy, but questioning a colleague’s motives or patriotism simply because they adopt a different approach to foreign policy does little to strengthen public debate.