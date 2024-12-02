Ajay Rai Defies Police Order To Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tight Security

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai announced his decision to defy a police directive and visit violence-affected Sambhal on Monday, despite tight security. The UP Police had issued a notice urging Rai to delay his visit, citing concerns over potential disruptions to law and order.

“They’ve asked me to postpone the visit,” Rai said. “But we will peacefully proceed to understand the situation and address the police and government atrocities.”

Rai criticized the administration for extending restrictions on outsider entry to Sambhal until December 10, accusing the BJP-led government of using these measures to thwart the Congress’s fact-finding mission. He vowed to uncover the truth about alleged police brutality and governmental injustices.

“The government fears exposure of the truth,” Rai asserted. “No matter how many police are deployed, we will make our way to Sambhal.”

Reacting to the notice, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath administration, stating, “Those who commit sins always try to hide them.”

Congress HQ Barricaded in Lucknow

As the Congress delegation prepared to leave for Sambhal at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, heavy security, including local police and PAC forces, surrounded the Congress office in Lucknow. Party leaders, including Ajay Rai, spent the night at the headquarters amid heightened tensions.

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra criticized the police actions as “total anarchy,” condemning the restrictions imposed on leaders and citizens. “How is it law and order when individuals cannot step outside their homes?” she asked.

The unrest in Sambhal erupted after a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, following claims it was originally a Hindu temple. Clashes on November 24 between protesters and police resulted in four deaths.

A judicial committee inspected the mosque site on Sunday, recording statements from locals and officials as investigations continued.